FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Lakeside Refrigerated Services is recalling select packages of ground beef due to possible e-coli contamination.

It is sold under various brand names, including “Marketside Butcher” found at Walmart.

The recalled meat has the establishment number 46841 inside the USDA mark of inspection and was produced June 1.

If you have this product, do not eat it. Throw it away or return it.