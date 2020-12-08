Ground broken on Peak Innovation Center project

Graphic courtesy of Fort Smith Public Schools

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new facility that’s aimed at career and technology education is coming to Fort Smith.

The Peak Innovation Center hosted it’s ground breaking ceremony Monday.

The Innovation Center is a partnership between Fort Smith Public Schools and the University of Arkansas Fort Smith.

The center will deliver career technology to high school students across 22 regional districts.

The multi-million dollar facility will take a hands-on approach to learning designed specifically for career-focused curriculum. It will provide students with state-of-the-art equipment and industry exposure.

