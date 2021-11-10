Groundbreaking held for Regency Park at Chaffee Crossing

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rep. Steve Womack of Arkansas speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony for Regency Park at Chaffee Crossing.

The addition will be the first affordable housing addition in the Chaffee Crossing area that is available for sale.

Womack says the need for this subdivision is crucial in the River Valley.

“The folks that are going to be part of the growth and development of the valley going forward, have to have a place to live, and it has to be in the price points that they can afford,” Womack said.

Phase one will begin offering homes starting January 2022.

Phase two will be completed by August 2022.

