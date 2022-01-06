Groundbreaking set for parking deck on Dickson Street

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville invites the public to attend a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, January 10, at 2 p.m. at the surface parking lot on the northwest corner of Dickson St. and West Ave.

This groundbreaking marks the start of construction on a parking deck that will serve the Dickson Street Entertainment District and The Ramble, a new public outdoor space in the heart of downtown Fayetteville made possible through a voter-approved 2019 Cultural Arts Corridor bond project.

Included within the parking deck will be a new City of Fayetteville Police Department substation, along with office and retail space privately owned by Dickson and West Investment LLC, the City’s partners in this project.

Once the new parking deck is complete, the existing surface parking lot directly west of the Walton Arts Center will be developed into The Upper Ramble. This space will feature a gathering and event lawn, public plaza, garden spaces, promenade and more.

In early 2020, the Fayetteville City Council authorized Mayor Lioneld Jordan to sign a letter of intent to purchase the property at Dickson St. and West Ave. for the purpose of constructing a replacement parking deck. In March 2021, after more than a year of additional research, public comment, deliberation and negotiations, a land purchase and public/private partnership contract was approved.

The City broke ground on the first phase of The Ramble in September 2020. Improvements to Fay Jones Woods, Razorback Greenway and West Avenue in The Lower Ramble are underway and are scheduled to be complete this spring.

More information about the 2019 Cultural Arts Corridor bond project is available at https://www.fayetteville-ar.gov/3456/Cultural-Arts-Corridor.