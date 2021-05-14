Group calls for stop to bombing of Gaza

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As ongoing issues continue in the Middle East, a local group is calling for a stop to the Israeli bombing of Gaza.

The Arkansas Nonviolence Alliance and the Omni Center held a protest today in front of the Washington County Courthouse.

The group called for a stop to the bombings and for an end to the “Israeli apartheid occupation and Palestinian land seizure”.

“It’s traumatic, and it’s not productive it’s not productive to peace,” Abel Tomlinson of the Arkansas Nonviolence Alliance said. “The United States needs to stop supporting that, and that’s why we’re here standing up as Americans to stop supporting the bombing of Gaza and the occupation.”

Sen. John Boozman released a statement amid the ongoing violence in Israel. “The United States stands with and in support of our friend and strategic ally as it withstands this assault, Boozman said. “Israel has an indisputable right to defend itself and secure the safety of its people.”