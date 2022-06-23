ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new group in Northwest Arkansas is working to make sports more accessible to people regardless of their physical limitations.

The Ozark Adaptive Sports Association showed folks what they do on Saturday at a free event in Rogers. Attendees played everything from wheelchair basketball and rugby to handcycling.

The group has only been active for a year but executive director Sean Kent says the early turnout has been inspiring.

“It’s very uplifting when people show up when you start a program. Because when you have an injury, some people, it just takes time for them to want to get out of the house,” Kent said.

Kent says he’s hoping that as more people turn out for events like the one on Saturday, the organization will be able to incorporate more sports into its program.