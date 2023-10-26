FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Citizens for Transparency hosted a town hall to discuss a proposed amendment aimed at putting the Freedom of Information Act into the constitution.

Residents from all across Arkansas came to Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church in Fayetteville to learn more about the proposed amendment.

Nathan Bell moderated the event and stated he wanted to hear everyone’s opinions on the draft, so the group can make the necessary changes to the proposal before presenting it to Attorney General Tim Griffin.

Organizers say it’s time to protect Arkansans’ rights.

“Because every legislative session, the very people we elect to represent us are the ones chipping away at FOIA and making it less effective,” said Justice of the Peace Beth Coger. “Trying to weaken it.”

“Given what’s happened in the most recent years, especially this year, felt like it was time we take steps to ensure FOIA is protected in the constitution,” said Bell.

For the proposed amendment to be put on the ballot, it will need more than 90,000 signatures.