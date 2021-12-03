Group leaves $4,400 in tips to Bentonville restaurant servers

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A group of business professionals pay it forward to their servers in Bentonville.

Local real estate company Witly was holding a conference this week with 21 real estate leaders from all over the country attending.

The group was out at Oven and Tap and decided to do the “$100 Dinner Club Challenge” where each person tips $100 to their server.

Credit: @RebeccaSoto_ Legacy Soto Legacy Group with EXP Realty

In total, two servers received $4,400.

Members of the group say the move was a way to show kindness to someone during the holiday season.

“It’s that time of the year, I think, everybody wants to do a little bit something extra to help,” President and Founder of Witly Grant Wise said. “What we wanted to do is just a little bit something else to help bless the servers that we’d knew we’d be working with.”

“As soon as I saw this here, I said I really do have to do this back home,” Rebecca Soto, one of the tippers, said. “I also hope we inspire other people to do the same because we should all be inspired to try and make a difference in someone else’s life.”