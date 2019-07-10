Group pushes to get recreational marijuana on 2020 ballot

ARKANSAS (KNWA) — A group is pushing to have recreational marijuana on the 2020 ballot.

Melissa Fults, executive director of Drug Police Education Group said those in the group are planning to submit an amendment Wednesday to make recreational marijuana legal in the natural state.

The group proposes to use the revenue to — benefit kids and educational programs — to name a few. She said they propose to have 60 percent of the funds go toward preschool and after-school programs, while 40 percent is proposed to go toward UAMS.

“If we can take the money from that to help these kids… it’s beyond worth it,” Fults said.

Fults said a second amendent will also be submitted. It proposes to expunge certain criminal records in connection with marijuana.

Jerry Cox, president of Family Council, isn’t a fan of these proposed amendments and said legalizing marijuana isn’t how to fix the justice system.