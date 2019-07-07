Group pushes to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A local organization is pushing for the legalization of recreational marijuana in Arkansas.

In 2016, the Arkansas True Grass Ballot Question Committee tried to get on the ballot but failed to collect enough signatures.

Now, the group is ready to start the process all over again.

The organization is seeking to create the Recreational Marijuana Amendment of 2020, which would allow the recreational use of cannabis for Arkansans 21 years of age and older.

The proposed amendment would also expunge the records of anyone convicted for a non-violent, marijuana-related offense and release from incarceration anyone whose current and only conviction is cannabis-related.

Arkansas True Grass is currently finalizing its amendment with a lawyer, and, in a few weeks, it should be ready to be sent to the Secretary of State’s office to be cleared for circulation.