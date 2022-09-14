BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Ozarks Chapter of the Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF) will hold a weekend march to support the separation of church and state.

According to a press release, the group will meet at Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges museum at 11 a.m. There will be a group photo at the “We the People” exhibit at 11:30 a.m., and then the group will march 1.25 miles to Bentonville Square.

The group seeks to bring attention to the Establishment Clause of the United States Constitution. The release also states the group’s intent to “highlight recent legislation that threatens or restricts human rights of Arkansans.”

We believe the Christian nationalist agenda serves as a common denominator against minority and marginalized groups. By coming together and spotlighting these issues, we can foster important and critical conversations. We welcome media and fellow freethinkers to join us as we seek to promote the separation between church and state. Freedom From Religion Foundation, Ozarks Chapter

Crystal Bridges is located at 600 Museum Way in Bentonville.