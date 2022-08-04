FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A barred owl will be released into the wild after a two-month-long rehabilitation. The Northwest Arkansas Land Trust and Northsong Wild Bird Rehabilitation will be hosting the owls’ release at the Wilson Springs Preserve in Fayetteville on August 13 from 6-8 p.m and invites the public to join.

According to a press release, the event will highlight the importance of both environmental and avian conservation in the community.

The barred owl was found in June when it was unable to fly. According to the press release, the owl suffered from external feather parasites and a retinal detachment that affected 30% of its left eye.

The owl passed its final visual and flight examination on July 16, clearing the way for its return to the wild.

“We believe the preserve to be an excellent site for this owl to begin its next chapter,” said Marson Nance, director of land stewardship and research.

Dr. Emily Warman from Northsong and an NWALT representative will give a 30-minute presentation about the background of the barred owl patient, and the impact that it will have on the Wilson Springs Preserve.

According to the release, snacks and drinks will be provided at no cost. Parking for the event will be available at the south end of the Sam’s Club parking lot at 3081 N, AR-112, Fayetteville, AR 72704.