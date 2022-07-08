FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On July 8, Responsible Growth Arkansas (RGA) will submit over 190,000 signatures to the Arkansas Secretary of State’s office in an effort to legalize the adult use of cannabis across the state.

Steve Lancaster, counsel for RGA, announced in a press release that he will turn the signatures in at 9:30 a.m. The release states that RGA is “the formal entity of the ballot question committee working to bring adult use cannabis to Arkansas.”

More information about the organization can be found here.