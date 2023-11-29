LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A proposed ballot title that would restore abortion access in Arkansas has been rejected by the Arkansas attorney general.

KARK 4 News first reported on the amendment Monday, after learning the group For AR People submitted the ballot title to Attorney General Tim Griffin on Nov. 9.

Supporters said this would change the state constitution to make reproductive health decisions private up to the 18th week of pregnancy.

“This amendment isn’t pro-choice, it’s not pro-life, it’s pro-people,” For AR People Content Manager Samuel Watson said. “It’s dedicated towards supporting doctors and patients as they try to waive through what can be really difficult situations for pregnant women.”

Watson said the group is not discouraged by the AG’s decision to reject the ballot proposal on the first round, because it is what they expected, based on other amendments that come to his desk.

The opinion calls for clarify regarding the words, “access” and “health.”

Another aspect of the proposal that was intended to restrict the state legislature in passing laws restricting abortion access was also unclear, the opinion stated.

The “18th week” was also an issue because, per the opinion, it was based on 18 weeks after conception, but the legal standard for fetus age is gestational age.

“When counting from the more standard starting point, the reference to ‘18 weeks’ is closer to ‘20 weeks,’” the opinion stated.

Another reason for rejection was said to be a failure to describe its impact on existing laws, including Constitutional Amendment 68.

Amendment 68 was created in 1988 and states that, “The policy of Arkansas is to protect the life of every unborn child from conception until birth, to the extent permitted by the Federal Constitution.”

“We expected to do a few rounds back and forth with the AG,” Watson said, “He’s just doing his job.”

Watson said the group is already working with its lawyers on the second draft to submit to Griffin, and they hope to have an approval as soon as possible so they can start collecting signatures for their July deadline.

In the meantime, the group is taking signature pledges on its website.