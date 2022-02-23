ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas State Police requested the deployment of 80 Arkansas National Guard soldiers to assist during the winter storms on Wednesday, Feb. 23.

According to a news release, 80 Arkansas National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 87th Troop Command, 142nd Field Artillery Brigade, and 189th Airlift Wing will patrol state highways and interstates to assist motorists during the current storm. One winter storm support truck team consists of five Guardsmen and two Humvees, plus communications equipment. Two teams are assigned to each Arkansas State Police Troop, the release said.

Locations throughout the state include Troop A in Little Rock, Troop B in Newport, Troop C in Jonesboro, Troop D in Forrest City, Troop H in Fort Smith, Troop I in Harrison, Troop J in Clarksville and Troop L in Lowell.

Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are currently experiencing hazardous road conditions and authorities are urging drivers to stay off the road unless absolutely necessary. Sleet is coming down hard and roadways are becoming slippery quickly.

Arkansas National Guardsmen will patrol highways to serve as an extra set of eyes for the Arkansas State Police and to offer assistance to motorists that become stranded. They will provide around-the-clock patrols by working 12-hour shifts in their designated troop areas until the weather improves and they are relieved of their duties, according to the release.

Guardsmen are also permitted to help recover first responder emergency vehicles to a safe area. They are not permitted to recover privately owned or commercial vehicles.