FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Guidance Center in Fort Smith will be hosting a job fair for Fostering Change this Friday, March 18, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

According to a press release, applications and resumes will be accepted at 411 S. 17th Street in Fort Smith. The Guidance Center stated that it is looking for “compassionate people who desire gratifying work.” Fostering Change teaches life skills to help youth ages 13-17 become productive citizens and empowers them to have a successful future.

Fostering Change is a residential, home-like group setting. The Guidance Center stated that it has both full and part-time positions available on 2nd and 3rd shifts.

For more information, contact Amanda Coffman at 479-782-5230.