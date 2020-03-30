Guidelines to follow to stop the spread of COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Healthcare facilities around the region are making several changes to their hours, facilities, and non-urgent procedures to slow the spread of COVID-19.

COVID-19 is spread through contact in droplets like coughing and sneezing. So practicing social distancing is important.

Be sure to stay at least six feet away from people, avoid groups of 10 or more, and wash your hands frequently.

If you are showing symptoms, you are asked to self-quarantine and call your doctor to see if you need to be screened or tested.