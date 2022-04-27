FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Fayetteville announced the return of the free Gulley Park Summer Concert Series for its 26th year.

Concerts will take place on six consecutive Thursday nights from 7-9 p.m. at the Gulley Park Gazebo, according to a news release from the city.

The dates for the shows are below:

June 9 – Route 358

– Route 358 June 16 – Blue Water Highway

– Blue Water Highway June 23 – King Cabbage Brass Band

– King Cabbage Brass Band June 30 – Funk Factory

– Funk Factory July 7 – Pert Near Sandstone

– Pert Near Sandstone July 14 – Brennen Leigh

Bring lawn chairs and blankets for open-lawn sitting. Dogs can attend but must remain on a leash.

The following food trucks will be available on-site:

Wicked Wood Fired Pizza

Burtons Creamery

BeaverTails

CrackerJack

Limited paved parking is available near both park entrances on Old Wire Road and Township Avenue.

Parking attendants will guide vehicles into the extended open field parking areas as needed. Carpooling is strongly encouraged.

For more information on the Gulley Park Summer Concert Series, visit the event’s webpage or contact Fayetteville Parks and Recreation at 479-444-3471.