SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A gun was found in a student’s vehicle at Springdale High School earlier today.

According to a representative with the Springdale School District, the Springdale Police Department School Resource Officer learned of a weapon in a student’s vehicle on campus at the school.

The weapon was confiscated, and the student was arrested without incident.

The representative says that there was no threat to the campus.

“All concerned are to be commended for their quick response to the matter. We are thankful for the partnership with the Springdale Police Department,” the spokesperson said.

Springdale police have confirmed that the student was a juvenile.