GREENWOOD, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A gun was found in a kindergarten student’s backpack at East Point Elementary in Greenwood on September 16.

According to Greenwood Police Chief Will Dawson, a kindergarten student made a teacher aware of several “tools” in their backpack around dismissal time.

Dawson says the teacher and administration found an unloaded handgun and two loaded magazines. There were no threats or other students involved in the incident.

According to Dawson, the gun was seized as evidence, and the father cooperated and gave a statement to police. The case will be turned over to the Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office which will determine if charges will be filed.

Dawson says there is no trheat and there is no perceived future threat in relation to the incident.