FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith School District announced today that a firearm was found in a student’s backpack.

A release from the district says that Northside High School administrators and Fort Smith Public Schools Police Department officers responded to a report of a student vaping.

Officers searched the student and found a firearm in their backpack.

The firearm was confiscated, and the student was arrested. The release says that the student was charged with a felony.

The district says that no students or staff were harmed in the incident.