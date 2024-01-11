BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

A gymnastics process that began in late August will come to fruition on Friday night when No. 15 Arkansas opens it season by hosting No. 16 Georgia.

Arkansas fifth-year head coach Jordyn Wieber’s Gymbacks and the GymDogs will be introduced at 6:45 p.m. with the meet beginning at 7 p.m. at Barnhill Arena and televised by SEC Network +

“We are so fired up,” Wieber said. “This team has been working hard. Gosh, we got together at the end of August. Since then, it has been a long preseason. We have had a really, really strong preseason.

“We are just ready to get out there and show what we have been training. The team is excited, healthy, fired up, they are more consistent than they have ever been. So I am just real excited to watch those routines out on the competition floor starting on Friday night.”

Georgia, under the guidance of seventh-year head coach Courtney Kupets Carter, began its season last weekend with a home victory over North Carolina State 196.200-194.225.

Arkansas will begin its 2024 season ranked No. 15 in the Women’s College Gymnastics Association preseason poll, but Wieber says the team has higher expectations.

That comes after selling a new season ticket sales record of 2,250.

“I think with the coaching staff and the team that nobody is satisfied with the preseason ranking,” Wieber said. “We all have higher expectations for ourselves.

“…This is the most competitive team I’ve ever had here at Arkansas, which is really fun for us coaches. I mean they want to win meets. And so we’re really excited to see the way that that translates into competition. They’re really competitive so I’m excited to get the season going.”

Wieber believes she has a nice mix of returnees – including All-SEC selections Lauren Williams, Frankie Price and Cami Weaver – to go along with four highly regarded freshmen in Chandler Buntin, Dakota Essenpries, Hailey Klein and Priscilla Park.

“It’s time to see all the young ones, especially because they are kind of chomping at the bit to compete,” Wieber said. “We have challenge the team to prepare better this year than we did last year. So we’ve increased numbers, we’ve got more routines on our belt.

“You know, we’re really hoping that translates with consistency as well, so, i’m just hoping that they go out and have fun and be consistent and just do what they’ve been doing and training.

“I’m most excited to see them, just go out there and shine and have a blast because you know, the way it is in our sport, if you do the things you need to do to prepare, you really do get to relax and have fun. I’m just excited to just see them shine and do their thing and hopefully I won’t have a lot of work to do at the meet.”

Wieber expects her freshmen to make immediate impacts.

“I would say that last year and this year have been underclassman heavy line ups for us and it will continue to be for us with the talented classes we continue to bring in,” Wieber said.

“Our freshmen are looking really good. A lot of this first meet is getting them out there and seeing them perform under this new level of pressure that they have never competed under before.

“I will say they are very competitive and are the type of athletes that always do better under pressure. So I am really excited to see how that translates in Barnhill.”

Park is expected to compete in the vault, beam, bars and floor.

“We have got some really talented ones,” Wieber said. “Priscilla Park is one name that you will continue to hear pretty often throughout her freshman season. She is ready to go on all four events.

“We are going to make some final decisions over the next 24 hours about which events she will be competing in tomorrow night, but you will see her in the all around throughout the season.

“Hailey Klein is another one that you will want to keep an eye on. Really dynamic athlete, very powerful, very exciting and fun to watch and you will definitely see her on a few events tomorrow night.

“…Dakota Essenpries, she has got an incredible 1 1/2 on vaults and we are going to warm her up and see how she looks in the warm up and go from there.

“Just really excited about those freshmen that are coming in as well as the ones that are returning and will contribute tomorrow night.”

Arkansas is coming off a 2023 season in which it finished 17th nationally, a 20th straight year finishing inside the Top 20 and a 19th consecutive year advancing to an NCAA Regional.

The Gymbacks hit multiple milestones in 2023 including new SEC Championships team (195.825), vault (49.425), and bars (49.175) records, a new overall program score record of 197.475, a new program vault record (49.525), and a new program beam record (49.525)

It was also a campaign where Arkansas posted five scores above 197 for the second time in program history with the first being in 2021.

Reese Drotar is likely the only Gymback that will miss Friday’s opener.

“We have one who is on her way back,” Wieber said. “She pulled a muscle in her leg, Reese Drotar, who you’ll see in our bar lineup hopefully by the second or third meet…She got an injection…So we’re just waiting for that to kind of do its thing and heal up so she will be out for this meet. Everybody else is healthy and ready to go.”

Photo by John D. James