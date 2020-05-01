Gyms in the Natural State set to reopen May 4

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson lifts the ban on gyms, allowing them to reopen on May 4 with restrictions.
It’s a date that came sooner than expected for some.
“We’re excited to welcome our members back, we’ve missed them as much as they’ve missed us. It is a quick turnaround from what we’ve found out to opening day,” said Mica O’Dell, the fitness director for Fayetteville Athletic Club.
In order to open its doors, Fayetteville Athletic Club has to take a number of precautions to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
“Temperature checks for staff, there will be face coverings for staff and patrons,” said Governor Asa Hutchinson.
Other limitations laid out by the governor? No use of pools, showers or saunas, and constant disinfecting.
“It’s going to be us making some changes to our cleaning schedule and to our hours to accommodate cleaning but also its going to need to be cleaning from our members,” O’Dell said. “Every time they come in they wipe stuff down, prior to use, they wipe stuff down after use.”
Even though people have stopped coming to the gym, O’Dell hasn’t stopped trying to connect with them.
She posts her workouts multiple times a day on the gym’s Youtube page.
“Just getting people moving was our goal with all of that,” she said.
While O’Dell is excited by the thought of people taking her classes in person again, she understands not everyone will rush in.
“We’re going to have members here as soon as the doors open but there’s going to be some people who are going to be just seeing how things go for a couple weeks, and completely understandable,” she said. “We want people to come back when they feel comfortable and work with us with our new guidelines to get back to our new normal.”
Here is the full list of the restrictions set by Governor Hutchinson:
- Screening must be completed on entry for all staff and participants. Those who have any of the following characteristics should not be allowed to enter:
-Have returned from travel to New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, New Orleans or overseas within the last 14 days;
-Have had a fever of 100.4°F or greater in the past two days;
-Have a cough, difficulty breathing, sore throat, or loss of taste or smell;
-Had contact with a person known to be infected with COVID-19 within the previous 14 days;
-Have compromised immune systems and/or have chronic diseases.
- Staff should wear a face covering or mask at all times. Patrons should wear a face covering except when actively exercising.
- Prohibit the use of pools, spas, showers, saunas, etc. at this time. Locker rooms are to be used only for storage of personal items. Maintain physical distancing while in locker rooms.
- Hand sanitizer should be available throughout the facility.
- Staff should ensure that all exercise machines or equipment are sanitized after each use (via wipe-down with disposable disinfectant wipes, Lysol or the equivalent).
- Maintain proper spacing from others by working out with 12 feet between each person. This may require closing or moving some equipment.
- Avoid personal contact at all times, including hand shaking.
- Individual training sessions, indoor group fitness classes, and workouts that require a partner must maintain 12 foot spacing between each person at this time.