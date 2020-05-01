Gyms in the Natural State set to reopen May 4

"We want people to come back when they feel comfortable and work with us with our new guidelines to get back to our new normal."

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson lifts the ban on gyms, allowing them to reopen on May 4 with restrictions.

It’s a date that came sooner than expected for some.

“We’re excited to welcome our members back, we’ve missed them as much as they’ve missed us. It is a quick turnaround from what we’ve found out to opening day,” said Mica O’Dell, the fitness director for Fayetteville Athletic Club.

In order to open its doors, Fayetteville Athletic Club has to take a number of precautions to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“Temperature checks for staff, there will be face coverings for staff and patrons,” said Governor Asa Hutchinson.

Other limitations laid out by the governor? No use of pools, showers or saunas, and constant disinfecting.

“It’s going to be us making some changes to our cleaning schedule and to our hours to accommodate cleaning but also its going to need to be cleaning from our members,” O’Dell said. “Every time they come in they wipe stuff down, prior to use, they wipe stuff down after use.”

Even though people have stopped coming to the gym, O’Dell hasn’t stopped trying to connect with them.

She posts her workouts multiple times a day on the gym’s Youtube page.

“Just getting people moving was our goal with all of that,” she said.

While O’Dell is excited by the thought of people taking her classes in person again, she understands not everyone will rush in.

“We’re going to have members here as soon as the doors open but there’s going to be some people who are going to be just seeing how things go for a couple weeks, and completely understandable,” she said. “We want people to come back when they feel comfortable and work with us with our new guidelines to get back to our new normal.”

Here is the full list of the restrictions set by Governor Hutchinson: