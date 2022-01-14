Haas Hall Academy student wins Congressional App Challenge for second year in a row

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Congressman Steve Womack honored 8th grader Veera Unnam on January 14 at Haas Hall Academy in Bentonville for winning the Congressional App Challenge for the second year in a row.

Unam’s award-winning app, AttendGo, helps teachers take attendance by using facial recognition technology to count students present as they walk into the classroom.

“Veera Unnam, who’s an 8th grader here at Haas Hall Academy, has now done something that hasn’t been done before. He’s gone back-to-back with the championship,” Womack said. “Last year, it was an application dealing with soil moisture that would be useful for row crop farmers, and this year, of course, it’s the AttendGo app.”

“There’s so many possibilities that you can make with an app, especially because almost everyone is accessible to applications,” Unnam said. “You can make a very big change with just some lines of code.”

This is the seventh year that Womack has hosted the Congressional App Challenge. Applications for the next competition start later in 2022.