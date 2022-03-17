FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Habitat for Humanity of Washington County (HFHWC) in collaboration with Partners for Better Housing (PfBH) announced that it is breaking ground on a new home in the Willow Bend neighborhood in South Fayetteville.

According to a press release, Habitat for Humanity will build three new homes in Willow Bend in 2022. This groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30 at 233 E. 10th Street in Fayetteville.

The public is welcome to attend and an RSVP is required. To reserve a spot, please email christinal@habitatwashingtoncoar.org.

This partnership between Habitat for Humanity of Washington County and Partners for Better Housing is one solution to attacking the affordable, workforce housing crisis we are experiencing in Northwest Arkansas. By working together, we can help low-income, hardworking Arkansans build strength, stability and self-reliance through affordable home ownership. Brandon Swoboda, Executive Director for Habitat for Humanity of Washington County

This groundbreaking ceremony in Willow Bend inaugurates HFHWC’s “Bank Build,” in which banking partners and institutions are invited to help sponsor the build, while community members are asked to come out and volunteer to help build the home.

According to the press release, families that earn between 50%-80% of the area median income for Washington County may apply to become a partner family with Habitat. When accepted into the program, these families contribute 300 to 400 hours of sweat equity building their home and helping to promote the Habitat mission and vision.

Once the home is complete, partner families purchase the home from Habitat with a 0% interest mortgage for the fair market value of the home.