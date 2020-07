FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Habitat for Humanity of Washington County celebrates the completion of a new home for a local family.

Due to COVID-19, the celebration event for the Bearbower family was limited but everybody was invited to join in on Facebook live this morning.

Habitat for Humanity of Washington County, the Women Build Team, and the Bearbower family wants to give a special thanks to the all community sponsors.