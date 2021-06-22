Habitat for Humanity dedicates home in Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Habitat for Humanity of Benton County dedicates a home build today in Rogers.

The home was built in partnership with a single mom and her two children who waited seven years to have a home like this.

Community engagement coordinator for Habitat for Humanity of Benton County, Katie Holroyd, says the non-profit wants to build five more houses which means funding five more houses.

“Everyone can make a difference. Everyone can volunteer their time,” Holroyd said. “They can donate to our re-store, where we re-sell everything we receive, and those proceeds go back into the organizations to fund operations and a portion of builds.”

The home took about six months to build.

