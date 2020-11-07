Habitat for Humanity looking for volunteers to paint houses

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Police Department and Habitat for Humanity will be painting houses to help families into their new homes.

Corporal John Foster with the Fayetteville Police Department said planning began six to eight months ago.

“We really had to think outside of the box on ways we can go out and be part of the community, and give back in our way as a police department,” he said.

If you’re intereseted in volunteering, there will be a meetign tomorrow from 9 a.m. to noon at 1077 South Oak Road in Fayetteville.

Bring proper clothes and wear closed-toed shoes. All tools will be provided and you will be asked to sign a waiver.

