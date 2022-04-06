FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As many in Northwest Arkansas struggle to find less expensive homes, Habitat for Humanity breaks ground in Fayetteville on April 6 on a new initiative with a local family.

The new program is called Bank Build. Local families who earn 50-80% of the median income for Washington County can apply to become a partner family.

If accepted, the family contributes up to 400 hours of “sweat equity” into the construction of the home. That can come in the form of volunteer hours, construction, training, and “friends and family” donation where friends and family can work on the house and donate their hours to the partner family.

Nancy Gallardo and her three children will be moving into the new house, and the experience has left her thankful.

“Everything that they stand for and everything that they’re doing for my family, I’m so grateful,” Gallardo said, “So grateful.”

“We have people who’ve donated money, we have lots of different entities who’ve come together to make this happen today,” said Christina Larsen with Habitat with Humanity.

Gallardo’s son, 6-year-old Mateo, says he’s excited about the new house, so his family can get a new dog to take on walks.