Hackett man arrested for pulling gun on utility workers

HACKETT, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man was arrested for allegedly pulling a gun on utility workers.

Utility workers near Hackett told police a man pointed a handgun at them while they were working on August 11 at around 10 a.m., according to a report.

According to the workers of War Eagle Line Service, they were working on utility lines in the area of Berry Lane when they noticed a Ford Mustang drive up and down the road in their vicinity.

The vehicle passed by them several times recklessly driving, speeding, and the driver was yelling, according to the report.

They decided to leave. As they gathered their equipment to leave, they saw the driver of the Mustang in a yard in the 9400 block of Berry Lane, according to the report.

The workers said the male subject saw them and went quickly into a mobile home, according to the report.

He returned quickly and stood on the porch with what they described as a shiny silver pistol.

The person was waving the gun around. They left the area and called FSSO, according to the report.

Deputies arrested Austin Shelly, 21, of the Hackett area for aggravated assault. Shelly is currently in SCADC with no bond.

The silver pistol was not found at first, according to the report.

A search warrant was obtained for the mobile home and a second search found two more rifles in the home which belonged to Shelly’s grandmother, Margie Shores.

Shores, 57, a convicted felon, was charged with two counts of possession of firearms.

Shores bonded out of SCADC on the same day.

A pistol was recovered during the search and it was a toy gun.