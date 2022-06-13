SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — About 75 people showed up for a Washington County Republican candidate runoff debate Monday evening.

The Washington County Republican Committee hosted the debate. It invited the runoff candidates for Washington County Judge, State Senate District 35, State Representative District 23 and JP District 14.

Runoff races happen when no candidate running on the same party ticket gets at least 50% of the vote, so the two candidates with the most votes go to another election.

Monday’s debate wasn’t much of a debate because only half of the candidates showed up, one from each of the four races featured.

The crowed first heard from Washington County Judge candidate, JP Patrick Deakins. He’s running against Mark Scalise. Scalise got 33% in the Primary and Deakins got 24%.

Deakins wants to address rural road conditions along with supporting rural fire departments, shepherd growth in the county, and overhaul the county’s planning and zoning process to make it more competitive with Benton County.

“I want to invest in our county employees, I want to make sure that we’re doing our essential services really really well,” he said. “And we’re going to have to do something about our jail. We need to spend tax dollars on it.”

Up next, people heard from State Representative Gayla McKenzie. She’s running against Tyler Dees for State Senate District 35. Mckenzie got 33% of the vote in the Primary and Dees got 45%.

She wants to hear people’s input about how the state should handle the billion dollar surplus, and how the state should address school safety. She said she is a transparent and accountable person to have in Little Rock.

Her current district is getting cut in half because of redistricting. However, she feels her voice will be more effective in the senate. She wants to use that voice to advocate for school autonomy.

“As I go door to door and visit with parents and teachers and they say their hands are tied,” she said. “There are very limited tools we have now and discipline is good for kids, structure is good.”

JP Jim Wilson is leaving his position on the Washington County Quorum Court to run for State Representative District 23. His opponent is Kendra Moore. Moore had 47% of the vote in the Primary and Wilson got 29%.

He’s promising to be very selective in how the state spends its surplus. He supports school choice, personal choice when it comes to the vaccine and supports transparent voting in the legislature. He wants to be a strong, conservative voice in Little Rock.

“We have a large majority who are Republicans in the state and unfortunately not all of them vote in a conservative fashion, and that was one of the reasons I wanted to run.”

And to fill Wilson’s position on the Quorum Court for District 14: Aaron Wood and Gary Ricker. Wood had 26% in the Primary and Ricker had 38%.

Wilson is a multi-generation resident to Winslow. He works in construction and has worked for the City of Fayetteville. He wants to make sure his district has good roads and drainage, preserved green space and clean waterways. He also wants to make sure county employees are taken care of.

He said the Quorum Court needs more blue collar perspective.

“The road department, I know there’s talk about the jail getting more funding, I don’t see it needing to go to the tax payers to fund it,” he said. “I’m from infrastructure, I’m from construction, that’s what I really want to see get better in southern Washington County.”

All four of these candidates agree on the importance of getting out to vote in this runoff election.

“Change, we need something different,” said Wood.

“It will be even more critical than usual,” said Deakins. “I want people to really analyze this role. Its an important role.”

“People need to take a look at these races,” said McKenzie. “It matters.”

“A very small number of people can make the decision about who will represent them,” said Wilson.

Early voting for the runoff election begins on Tuesday, June 14th. Election Day will be Tuesday, June 21st.