Hallmark now lets you send real cards from your phone in your own handwriting. Here’s how to try it for free.

News

by: Rich DeMuro,

Posted: / Updated:

(KTLA) – Hallmark has a new way for you to send real cards by signing them right through your phone!

The company is introducing a new “Sign & Send” service. First, you handwrite your personalized message on a piece of a paper, then scan that paper with your phone.

Sign & Send allows people to add a handwritten message to a real Hallmark card using their phone.

Your handwritten message is then printed inside a real card and sent to the recipient.

The new service is listed at $2.49 on the website, but Hallmark tells me that they intend to make the service free indefinitely. Cards start at $2.99 and include selections for birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, sympathy and more.

Hallmark will print the message on the card, cover the price of the stamp and send it to the recipient’s mailing address.

Right now, Hallmark is letting users send their first card for free if you sign up for their (free) Crown Rewards membership and use the promo SIGNANDSEND.

Follow Rich DeMuro on Instagram for more tech news, tips and tricks.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers