Halloween events happening around NWA & River Valley

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — There are many events happening around the Northwest Arkansas and River Valley area to celebrate Halloween.

This list will be updated:

  • Farmington Halloween Bash, located at the Farmington Senior Center at 340 W. Main Street, from 5-7 p.m. on October 31. You’ll be able to get handouts, bracelets, stickers and see firemen in all of their gear.
  • The city of Gravette is hosting its Trick-or-Treat Main Street on October 30 from 4-7 p.m. The city also encourages residents to participate in door-to-door trick-or-treating on October 30 as well.
  • Springdale Halloween Fest at Shiloh Square on West Emma Avenue in Springdale. The event is on October 30 from 4-7 p.m. The evening will consist of free candy giveaways for the kids, touch-a-truck, carnival games, a pumpkin drop, pumpkin painting, and more.
  • Halloween on Main on Saturday, October 30 at 6 p.m. in Van Buren. Zombie Crawl (near Blanche Moore Park/8th & Main intersection), Time Warp Dance, Shake Your Bacon Witch’s Dance, and then costume contest in the 400 Block, followed by trick or treating and a screening of Hocus Pocus in Blanche Moore Park. Free admission and candy with funnel cakes and fair food available for purchase.
  • Walmart Spooky Street at Pleasant Crossing Walmart in Rogers on Friday, October 29. Celebrate the Halloween season at Walmart with a hauntingly fun stroll down Spooky Street. Enjoy sweet treats, frights that delight, and a ghoulishly good time for the whole family. More information is located here.
  • Trick Art Treat at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art on October 31 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required for the event. Have a ghoulishly good time trick-or-treating, eating candy, and capturing your genius costumes at the photo booth. Music, live performances, and take-home art kits for everyone—dressed up or not—to enjoy.

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
