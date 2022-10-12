FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Spooky Season has arrived and area residents might be searching for some festivities to get in the Halloween spirit!
Below is a compiled list of haunted houses, haunted parties, and more happening in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley throughout October.
Trunk or Treat – Oct. 27
- Baptist Health-Fort Smith and community partners are teaming up to host this free family-friendly event from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- The event will be held in the northwest employee parking lot on the corner of Towson Avenue and G Street next to the hospital and will feature decorated trunks, treats, and games.
UAFS Haunted University – Oct. 29
- The University of Arkansas – Fort Smith will host a revamped Haunted Union this year from 6-9 p.m. and will span the full campus green.
- Participants will enjoy carnival games, trunk-or-treat hosted by Registered Student Organizations, and candy galore, all with absolutely no charge! For those brave enough to enter, the haunted house is making a return this year with a better-than-ever display in the campus center Reynolds Room.
Halloween Hoopla – Oct. 29
- The City of Fort Smith will host its annual Halloween Hoopla event at noon at the River Park Events Building located at 121 Riverfront Drive.
- The event is free and there will be food, drinks, candy, prizes, bat buzzwire, mummy bowling, skull basketball, and more.
Halloween Double Feature: Hocus Pocus – Oct. 30
- The Walton Arts Center will host a screening of Hocus Pocus at 4 p.m. There will be a pre-show costume parade for children.
- Tickets can be bought here.
Halloween Double Feature: Rocky Horror Picture Show – Oct. 31
- The Walton Arts Center will host a screening of Rocky Horror Picture Show at 8 p.m.
- There will be live music by Ultra Suede at 6 p.m. and a costume contest at 7:30 p.m.
- Tickets can be bought here.
Nightmares Haunted House – Oct. 15, 21, 22, 28, 29, 31
- The Nightmares Haunted House in Bentonville opens each Friday and Saturday through Oct. 31. The haunted house starts at dusk and tickets will stop being sold at 11 p.m.
- More information can be found here.
The Asylum Haunted House – Oct. 14-15, 21-22, 27-29, 31
- The Asylum Haunted House in Cave Springs is a more adult haunted house that lasts from 7 p.m. to midnight.
- The haunted house also has a family night on October 27 and will last from 7-10 p.m. It will also be open from 7-10 p.m. on October 31.
- Tickets and more information can be found here.
Banshee Manor – Oct. 14-16, 21-23, 27-31
- The Banshee Manor located inside Lokomotion Family Fun Park in Fayetteville is a medieval-themed haunted house featuring an original story told through the attraction.
- The all-ages No Scare Tour will be available on October 27.
- Tickets and more information can be found here.
Carpenter’s Mortuary Spook House – Oct. 14-15, 21-22, 28-29, 31
- Carpenter’s Mortuary Spook House sits at the corner of Rust Street and Main Street in Gentry.
- More information and tickets can be found here.