FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Spooky Season has arrived and area residents might be searching for some festivities to get in the Halloween spirit!

Below is a compiled list of haunted houses, haunted parties, and more happening in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley throughout October.

Trunk or Treat – Oct. 27

Baptist Health-Fort Smith and community partners are teaming up to host this free family-friendly event from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

The event will be held in the northwest employee parking lot on the corner of Towson Avenue and G Street next to the hospital and will feature decorated trunks, treats, and games.

UAFS Haunted University – Oct. 29

The University of Arkansas – Fort Smith will host a revamped Haunted Union this year from 6-9 p.m. and will span the full campus green.

Participants will enjoy carnival games, trunk-or-treat hosted by Registered Student Organizations, and candy galore, all with absolutely no charge! For those brave enough to enter, the haunted house is making a return this year with a better-than-ever display in the campus center Reynolds Room.

Halloween Hoopla – Oct. 29

The City of Fort Smith will host its annual Halloween Hoopla event at noon at the River Park Events Building located at 121 Riverfront Drive.

The event is free and there will be food, drinks, candy, prizes, bat buzzwire, mummy bowling, skull basketball, and more.

Halloween Double Feature: Hocus Pocus – Oct. 30

The Walton Arts Center will host a screening of Hocus Pocus at 4 p.m. There will be a pre-show costume parade for children.

Tickets can be bought here.

Halloween Double Feature: Rocky Horror Picture Show – Oct. 31

The Walton Arts Center will host a screening of Rocky Horror Picture Show at 8 p.m.

There will be live music by Ultra Suede at 6 p.m. and a costume contest at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets can be bought here.

Nightmares Haunted House – Oct. 15, 21, 22, 28, 29, 31

The Nightmares Haunted House in Bentonville opens each Friday and Saturday through Oct. 31. The haunted house starts at dusk and tickets will stop being sold at 11 p.m.

More information can be found here.

The Asylum Haunted House – Oct. 14-15, 21-22, 27-29, 31

The Asylum Haunted House in Cave Springs is a more adult haunted house that lasts from 7 p.m. to midnight.

The haunted house also has a family night on October 27 and will last from 7-10 p.m. It will also be open from 7-10 p.m. on October 31.

Tickets and more information can be found here.

Banshee Manor – Oct. 14-16, 21-23, 27-31

The Banshee Manor located inside Lokomotion Family Fun Park in Fayetteville is a medieval-themed haunted house featuring an original story told through the attraction.

The all-ages No Scare Tour will be available on October 27.

Tickets and more information can be found here.

Carpenter’s Mortuary Spook House – Oct. 14-15, 21-22, 28-29, 31