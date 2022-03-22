FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Hamilton is now playing at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville.

There’s tons of excitement and people trying to get in to see the show, but Jennifer Wilson with the WAC says attendees need to watch for scalpers who bought tickets with the idea of selling them at a higher price.

“If you’re looking at purchasing a ticket from an individual you can always check with our box office on the validity of that ticket,” Wilson said. “If you have purchased a ticket that is invalid, or counterfeit or was scalped, and you’ve done it with a credit card, you can dispute that charge with your credit card company.”

Wilson says the best way to get tickets is from the box office.