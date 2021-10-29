Hamilton tickets on sale November 18 for Walton Arts Center performances

FILE – In this June 12, 2016 file photo, Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast of “Hamilton” perform at the Tony Awards in New York. Next year, you’ll be able to see the original Broadway cast of “Hamilton” perform the musical smash from the comfort of a movie theater. The Walt Disney Company said Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, it will distribute a live capture of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s show in the United States and Canada on Oct. 15, 2021. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Single tickets for “Hamilton” will go on sale to the public on Thursday, November 18, at 10 a.m. for upcoming performances at the Walton Arts Center, according to producer Jeffrey Seller and the venue.

Tickets will be available for performances on Tuesday, March 22, through Sunday, April 3.

Tickets can be purchased at waltonartscenter.org, in person at the Walton Arts Center or Walmart AMP box officers, or by calling (479) 443-5600.

There will be a maximum purchase limit of eight tickets per account, and, when tickets go on sale, prices will range from $99 to $199, plus applicable fees, with a select number of premium seats available from $299 plus fees.

There will also be a lottery for forty $10 seats for all performances. According to Walton Arts Center, details about the lottery will be announced closer to showtimes.

“It’s tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets,” said Seller. “For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Northwest Arkansas engagement should be made through waltonartscenter.org.”

Featuring a score that “blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway,” “Hamilton” tells the story of founding father Alexander Hamilton. It has won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and a special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater, according to Friday’s release.