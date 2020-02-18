Hamlin wins 62nd Daytona; Newman involved in crash

Ryan Newman (6) lands on his roof after crashing during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Sunday’s running of the race was postponed by rain. Behind Newman is Corey LaJoie (32) and Kevin Harvick (4). (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (KNWA) — Denny Hamlin wins the 62nd Daytona 500 in the second-closest finish ever, but a scary moment happened at the finish line.

As the 500-mile race came to a close, Ryan Newman was in the lead with Ryan Blaney trailing close behind eventually sending Newman’s mustang to the outside wall where it flipped onto its roof and was hit on the driver’s side by another car.

This ended in a fiery crash.

Newman was taken to a nearby hospital where his condition is unknown.

The story is developing.