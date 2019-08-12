Hammonds, Spivey and Smith Impressing at RB

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — T.J. Hammonds missed Monday’s practice, but he has made a strong impression on Devwah Whaley and Rakeem Boyd.

It’s not known why Hammonds missed Monday’s practice, but he has had a good preseason since missing the entire spring with the team. Following Monday’s practice, Whaley talked about what it’s been like to get Hammonds back with the team this fall.

“It’s been good,” Whaley said. “TJ has always been a good asset. Just with his personality and what he brings to the table as far as on the field. He’s actually a lot faster, in my opinion. He has slimmed up a lot. He’s doing a great job. Unfortunately, he wasn’t out there today but hopefully he should be out there pretty soon.”

Boyd also has been impressed with Hammonds.

“He’s back out there and he’s rolling,” Boyd said. “He’s as fast as ever, so we’ve just got to get him to stay healthy.”

Boyd also talked about what he has seen from true freshman A’Montae Spivey and Arizona State transfer Trelon Smith, who has to sit out this season.

“I see a lot of aggression,” Boyd said. “They’re ready to play, and they’re still learning. You know, Tre is a bounce back, so he already knows what to expect. He’s developed, and A’Montae is coming along. He’s a good back. I’ve seen him make people miss and stuff like that. He’s very physical.”

Whaley also talked about how Smith and Spivey are doing in practices thus far.

“They’re doing great,” Whaley said. “They’re learning fast. We just have to continue to help them out, just continue to guide them, lead them in the right direction.

“A’Montae, he’s a north and south back. Shifty. He’s shifty, as well. He can do it all, man. Catch the ball out of the backfield, has good speed. Everything. Trelon is the same thing. Trelon, he’s really shifty. That’s his go-to — make you miss. And he can get north and south and catch the ball well out of the backfield, too.”

Arkansas will return to the practice fields on Tuesday morning at 10:05 a.m.