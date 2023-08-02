CLARKSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Hanes Brands is shutting down its hosiery plant in Clarksville.

According to Talk Business and Politics, the plant will close at the end of September. Hanes announced plans to sell its U.S. sheer hosiery operations in 2022 and says this move is part of that initiative.

In 2022, the company said the hosiery business would generate “essentially zero operating profit in 2022.”

Hanes declined to say how many people the plant currently employs or if the workers would get any severance benefits or relocation assistance.