Happy International Cat Day!

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – It’s International Cat Day! What better way to celebrate than with an adoptable cat?

An animal welfare organization in Fayetteville called Best Friends Animal Society, says it’s goal is to save 90% or more of the dogs and cats in Northwest Arkansas.

Here is just one of the many cats you can rescue today!

Meet Mimi.

Mimi is a foster with Best Friend’s Golden Whiskers program, which focuses on senior pets. Mimi came to us after losing her previous owner to illness. Although she was used to being the only pet in the home, she is settling into her foster with two other cats and a dog.

Best Friends says Mimi has a strong personality with lots to say. However, she’s still low-maintenance.

Best Friends says despite life throwing her a huge curveball a few weeks ago, Mimi is really learning to open up and trust. This senior is looking forward to a most fabulous new phase in her life!

Best Friends has been working in Northwest Arkansas for three years and leads the NWA PAW coalition. The group is comprised of 25 partner animal welfare agencies dedicated to using collaborative public and private partnerships to build and sustain no-kill communities. Since its formation earlier this year, the group has hosted workshops and adoption events, provided regional animal welfare partners with transportation for spay/neuter surgeries, and established a community grant program. For more information, visit bestfriends.org/nwa.

Those interested in adopting Mimi can visit https://airtable.com/shrLZSaWxSkCUDZIU to fill out a Cat Matchmaking Survey.