Har-Ber girls basketball Coach releases statement after civil rights complaint

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The family of a Har-Ber High School basketball player filed a civil rights complaint against Springdale Public Schools.

Senior Kania Starks said her coach, Kimberly Jenkins, discriminated against her and suspended her from the team.

Jenkins released a statement Wednesday, January 27 in response to the events.

Jenkins said she has been falsely accused of racism and other unproven accusations and that she has hired a lawyer to protect her hard-earned reputation.

Read the full statement below.

Over the past week, my integrity, character and family have been under siege by the court of public opinion. As a leader of young women, it is time to show them how to stand up for myself. ONETEAM

My statement…

I have had the privilege of coaching basketball for 24 years. As a coach, my goal is to create a culture of inclusiveness, acceptance, leadership, accountability and opportunity for ALL. Regardless of race, sexual orientation, religious preference, political beliefs, abilities, disabilities, etc. I have always done so. I love my players, they are part of my family, “my girls”, and my entire family treats them as such. As a daughter of a coach and highly accomplished player myself, my life’s calling has been the game of basketball, specifically in the state of Arkansas. My goal is to help my players become better young women and athletes. As well as develop a culture where your effort, attitude, body language, communication and being a good teammate is paramount for success, not only in basketball but as life skills.

I have recently been falsely accused of racism, as well as other unproven accusations, in a public forum by a disgruntled former player, her parents, and her attorney. In my view, I have been slandered. I have hired an attorney and intend to take the appropriate legal action to protect my hard earned reputation.

In regards to the current situation, my only regret is that a resolution and relationship could not be found throughout a 2 ½ year process and recent acts of good faith have not been returned. It is unfortunate that her, her parents, and her attorney have chosen the route of slinging mud in the court of public opinion rather than a court of law where witnesses provide testimony under oath that carries significant consequences if deemed to be false.

I appreciate the support from family, friends, players, parents as well as my coaching peers. Anyone that knows my heart, knows this is not right. ONETEAM

Kimberly Jenkins