Har-Ber High School broadcast students win national Emmy

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Har-Ber High School broadcast students have been recognized nationally for their hard work.

The school’s television production was awarded a national Emmy for their live sports broadcast making them one of the top broadcast teams in the country.

The video that led to their award was footage of their first playoff game against Little Rock Central.

“All the preparation that went into the pre-game show and to anchor that and to write the questions, everything that went into that. The experience of that I think was more important than anything to me,” graduate Nick Luttrell said.

“To be at that level of excellence to where it has the ability to be nominated for a national Emmy and then go on to win one was really really cool and I feel really blessed to have,” senior Samantha Lewandowski said.

Luttrell and Lewandowski were among the students to receive the award. Both plan to continue to pursue broadcasting.