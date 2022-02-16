SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Har-Ber High School in Springdale is helping students take to the skies in search of a lucrative career by offering an aviation course.

Jason McMullen is the aviation instructor at Har-Ber High School. He points out that only about half of kids who graduate from the school district go on to get a college degree.

Aviation is a field that students can learn at a young age and make a good living without that degree.

“I want my students to be able to get good-paying jobs with little to no expense as far as debt goes,” McCullen said. “There’s supposed to be over 700,000 new aerospace jobs needed within the next 20 years.”

Har-Ber was the first school in Arkansas to offer pilot training as a course to earn high school credit.

Since then, one more school, Little Rock Catholic High School, has added an aviation course.