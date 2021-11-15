Har-Ber High teacher served arrest warrants, awaiting arraignment

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Har-Ber High School teacher Kyle Smith, 41, was served arrest warrants on November 9 and will be arraigned in Springdale District Court on December 14.

The court date would be changed to a trial date if an attorney enters an appearance and a not guilty plea for Mr. Smith prior to the arraignment date, according to a City of Springdale prosecuting attorney.

The Springdale Police department originally issued arrest warrants for Smith for the charges of assault in the 2nd degree and battery in the 3rd degree on October 25.

Smith has been on paid leave from his job as a geometry teacher at Har-Ber High, according to Trent Jones, a spokesperson for Springdale Public Schools. When asked if the district was aware of the arrest warrants, Jones said that “the district doesn’t discuss personnel.”

Smith is a former Fayetteville City Council member and held the Ward 4, Position 2 seat in 2017 to fill a vacant seat. He lost a reelection bid in November 2020.