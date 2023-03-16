ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Harding University’s location in Rogers now has a facility to train nurses in 16 months.

It has an accelerated bachelor of science in nursing program. The hybrid program combines online classes with hands-on simulations.

This makes it more accessible to all lifestyles.

“Maybe you have people who have kids or they have a second job or they’re coming back to school, so an accelerated program is a shorter amount of time,” said Kristin McCloud, clinical faculty coordinator at Harding University. “Not everyone can go to a four-year, on-the-ground program at a university.”

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects demand for registered nurses will increase by 9% through 2030. This amounts to nearly 200,000 openings each year.