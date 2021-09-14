Harding University students gather donations for Afghan refugees

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A bus filled with donations for Afghan refugees arrived in Rogers Monday afternoon.

The donations were collected by the student body of Harding University, and they did so on their own accord without instruction from the school.

“Serving others, showing love to foreigners, showing love to people in our community that is what we’re all about, and we’re always going to do things at Harding that help promote those things,” says Ethan Brazell Student body president for Harding University.

Brazell says the items collected were all organized into different kits labeled for adults or children.

Inside the kits are all the basic necessities like shampoo, towels, toothbrushes. But they also made sure to include some special surprises.

“Several people had written notes and the way that people expressed their kindness and love there was definitely one point or another where I had to step away,” says Brazell.

Meredith Young with Harding University says she couldn’t be prouder of the student body for taking it upon themselves to help those who’ve been displaced feel welcome.

“Its great to see young adults who didn’t have to step up, step up to help people who need help,” says Young.

In the five days they had to put all these kits together, Brazell believes they were able to make a considerable impact.

“We were expecting 20 to 40 boxes, but to have 125 boxes and about $10,000 worth of materials going to these people, it is very moving,” said Brazil.

The boxes were brought up from Harding’s main campus in Searcy to the Northwest Arkansas campus. They’ll now be sent to Canopy NWA, the organization tasked with distributing the kits.