Harding University to host Special Olympics Arkansas Summer Games

SEARCY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Harding University will host the 2021 Special Olympics Arkansas Summer Games on June 24-26.

According to a news release from the university, this year’s theme is “Back at It”.

Athletes will compete in various sports including powerlifting, swimming and tennis.

“We are thrilled to have Special Olympics back on our campus this summer after missing last year due to COVID,” vice president of advancement, Dr. Bryan Burks said. “We are inspired by the determination and courage of the athletes and the encouragement from all who come and cheer them on. This is such a great program, and we are honored to host this annual event.”

The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics began Monday, June 14, with officers carrying the Flame of Hope from all corners of the state.

“We are so excited to be “Back at It” on Harding’s campus for our 2021 Summer Games,” Special Olympics Arkansas CEO, Terri Weir said. “This past year our athletes spent countless hours focusing on fitness and keeping their minds strong. We know they are ready to go. Words cannot describe how ready the volunteers and SOAR community are to see the athletes back in action.”

The release says an opening ceremonies video will be sent to registered athletes, coaches, volunteers and sponsors.

Law Enforcement Torch Run and Special Olympics Arkansas will present awards in the recipients’ cities the following month.

A schedule of events can be found at specialolympicsarkansas.org or call 501-771-0222. Volunteers will be stationed on Burks Boulevard to welcome athletes and families as they arrive on campus Thursday and Friday, June 24-25.

Those who are interested in volunteering can fill out an interest form.