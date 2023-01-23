CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas businesses and people are preparing the winter weather essentials for the upcoming snow.

Nelson Hardware and Supplies is fully stocked with ice melt, salt and sand, shovels, generators and snow tubes.

Office manager Simonnee Butler said the store has seen lots of people coming in to prep for the snow. Butler said the store already sold out of about 150 traditional sleds.

“We opened at 7:30 a.m., and people were literally waiting on us to open this morning. So, it was very busy but call after call. So, it’s very good,” Butler said “We’ll be here no matter what.”

Butler said since it’s hard to predict when significant winter weather will hit, they always have to be ready to go to serve the community.

“It is very crucial for us to be prepared for winter products,” Butler said.

Nelson Hardware and Supplies will remain open throughout the snow to make sure people can get the items they need.

“It means a whole lot to us and we’re very blessed to have everyone that comes to shop with us,” Butler said.