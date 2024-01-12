ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — HARDY is coming to the Walmart AMP later this year as part of his “Quit!!!” tour, according to a news release.

The tour’s stop at the Walmart AMP will be on Thursday, May 30. Gates will open at 5:15 p.m. with music starting at 6:45 p.m.

Kip Moore, Travis Denning and Stephen Wilson Jr. will be joining HARDY on the tour.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 19 and prices will range between $49.75 and $149.75.

Tickets can be purchased at www.amptickets.com, by calling 479-443-5600, or in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or the Walton Arts Center Box Office 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays.

For the Walmart AMP’s full 2024 schedule, click here.