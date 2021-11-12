Harps announces launch of same-day delivery of EBT SNAP orders through Instacart

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Harps Food Store today announced the launch of accepting EBT SNAP payments for same-day Instacart deliveries.

With this program, EBT SNAP participants will now be able to use their benefits to access fresh food and pantry staples online from Harps’ 67 locations across Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.

This launch follows the USDA Food and Nutrition Service’s most recent approval allowing Harps and Instacart to launch their SNAP online partnership. With transportation often serving as a barrier to the grocery store, Harps delivery via Instacart hopes to make accessing food easier for customers, according to a press release from Harps.

“We appreciate the efforts of both the DHS and Instacart in helping us to add SNAP benefits for our customers”, states David Ganoung, Vice President of Marketing and Advertising for Harps Food Store.

To help subsidize costs for EBT SNAP participants, Instacart will waive delivery or pickup fees through December 31, 2021, on up to the first three EBT SNAP orders for each customer with a valid EBT card associated with their Instacart account.

For more information about EBT SNAP on Instacart, visit: www.instacart.com/ebt-snap.